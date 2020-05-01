Mortgage tolerance can cause higher payments, a higher interest rate – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More than 3.8 million US mortgages have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soledad Lam, who lives in Mission Viejo, was one of them. His lender granted him a 90-day leniency in March, but he was afraid he would face a balloon payment in the end, so he requested a loan modification.

"They responded with a higher monthly payment, a higher interest rate, and also increased my escrow payment by $ 500," he said.

Under the modification, her interest rate would go up one point and her monthly mortgage would go up $ 1,000.

"They said that's what it was," he said. "I can choose to take it and had to make the payment before June 1, or present the full 90 days that are due."

So Lam decided to pay off his 401K to pay the full amount owed.

"It is difficult," he said. "But we will make it happen."

Mark Miller, CEO of Barcode Financial, said taking patience now could mean a change in interest rates and monthly payments in the future.

"A tolerance doesn't erase what you owe," he said. "You will have to pay late or reduced payments in the future, so basically if you can make your payments, you should continue to make them."

He also said that tolerance could prevent people from refinancing themselves in the future.

"Right now, if you go into leniency, you may not be able to get another mortgage for 12 months," he said. “So this will cause homeowners to miss out on opportunities in the home, whether they are buying or refinancing when rates are expected to remain low.

Miller said the best option for lenient homeowners would be to add late payments until the end of the loan, but not all lenders offer that.