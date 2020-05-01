Modoc County in Northern California, first in the state to facilitate the order to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

HEIGHTS (AP) – The sparsely populated Modoc County in the northeast corner of California plans to allow the county's only beauty salons, churches, restaurants and reopens on Friday, becoming the first county in the state to ease orders to stay home and circumvent the governor's mandate.

Ned Coe, a rancher and county supervisor, said Thursday that the county bordering Oregon has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and after consulting with health officials, the Board of Supervisors voted to reopen.

"Just as our physical health is vital to our citizens, so is the mental health and economic health of our citizens," said Coe.

The plan asks business owners in the approximately 9,000 county covering 4,200 square miles to ensure customers stay 6 feet away, and asks restaurants to cut their capacity in half. Those over 65 or with underlying health problems should still stay home.

Coe said county officials wrote to Governor Gavin Newsom a week ago describing his plan, which he says complies with the governor's outlined guidelines for orders to stay home to be phased out, but have not received a response. He said he was not concerned that the state could take legal action against the county for violating Newsom's order.

"The governor himself has indicated that it is time to start opening in an organized and safe way, and that will be different for different areas of the state," he said.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. But when asked about Modoc County's plans at his daily coronavirus briefing, Newsom did not say whether he would move to stop the reopening.

"I would like nothing more than to please those local officials, but we are not out of the woods," he said. "No part of the state, no part of this country, few parts of the world have been immune to this virus. "

He also reinforced that while local governments are free to adopt stricter guidelines, they cannot adopt more flexible guidelines.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness and lead to death. Nursing homes have been severely affected.

At the Modoc de Alturas county seat, with a population of 3,000, where restaurants serving Mexican, Italian, Chinese, and other cuisines cater to travelers using Highway 395, restaurant managers were removing tables or setting them apart to maintain the required distance between clients.

At Brass Rail, a large Basque restaurant, owner Jodie Larranaga said employees were preparing the bar area to open on Friday. She said she will have posters posted to remind people about physical estrangement. But she has no plans to monitor her clients.

“My bar tables are already very far apart. But if people collect their feces, I'm not going to stop them, "Larranaga said." As far as I'm concerned, right or wrong, that's your choice. They are adults.

Most parts of the county are so sparsely populated that people are already staying away from each other, Coe said. She said the hairdresser she frequents has only one chair in her salon and works alone. The plan will be reviewed in two weeks, and the strictest measures could return if at least two people test positive for the virus.

"Everyone knows each other very well in this city and we can't wait to see each other," Larranaga said. "Most of the people here are pretty fed up and fed up."

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.