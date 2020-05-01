Modoc County in Northern California Defies Newsom Coronavirus Shutdown Order – Up News Info San Francisco

MODOC COUNTY (Up News Info / AP) – A rural northern California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's state orders that prevent such movements during the pandemic. of coronavirus.

Modoc County is "moving forward with our reopening plan," Modoc County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email to The Associated Press.

She said the county of approximately 9,000 in the far northeast of the state, next to Oregon, has had no cases of COVID-19.

Hadwick said the county had not heard from the governor about its reopening plan, but said it aligns with Newsom's indicators for the reopening.

"We are using your guidance on those plans and we have zero cases," he wrote. “Our residents moved on with or without us. We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do it as safely as possible. ”

At the Country Hearth restaurant and bakery in the small town of Cedarville, three customers came for breakfast, owner Janet Irene said.

Irene said her regulars had been very cooperative with orders that had allowed her to serve takeout since the end of March.

She said she was still concerned that the county did not have the governor's seal of approval.

Newsom did not say during its daily briefing on Thursday whether it would intervene in Modoc County as it did in Southern California by ordering the closure of all beaches in Orange County.

