MLS to allow trainings for individual players starting May 6

MLS players can begin one-on-one workouts at the team's training grounds beginning May 6, as long as they comply with comprehensive safety protocols established by infectious disease and medical experts, the league announced.

Only two rounds of games were played in MLS before it was suspended on March 12 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action was originally expected to resume on May 10, but last month MLS said it may have to play a shorter schedule.

While it's unclear when the game will start again, MLS released a statement on Friday confirming a step forward in the return to training, with all training voluntarily.

"By allowing players to voluntarily use team-operated pitches for individual training, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures compliance with safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and the personal, "the league said in the statement.

"The Individual Player Training Protocol prohibits access to club facilities, including but not limited to locker rooms, team gyms, and team training rooms. Players receiving post-operative and rehabilitation treatment may only access equipment and training rooms, as directed by the club's medical director.

"The league-wide moratorium on small group and full team training remains in effect until Friday, May 15, including Friday."

The statement says that each team must present a specific club plan that details how they plan to adhere to health and safety protocols.

Criteria included restricting access to training facilities for essential personnel only, equipment disinfection and disinfection plans, a screening evaluation for each player prior to arrival, and temperature controls at the facilities.

He added that there should be staggered arrivals and departures of players and staff, each with designated parking spaces. In addition, personal protective equipment (PPE) must be worn from parking lots to the field, while staff must wear PPE during training and maintain a 10-foot distance from players.

Clubs may use outdoor training facilities, with each field divided into a maximum of four quadrants and only one player per quadrant may participate per session.

All teams must create an emergency action plan for all COVID-19 related issues, which must be approved by club medical personnel and local disease experts before submitting them to MLS.