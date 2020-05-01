Mitt Romney proposes a risk payment alternative for front-line workers

As Democrats call for the risks to workers in the front line of the coronavirus outbreak to be paid, Senator Mitt Romney approaches the issue from a slightly different angle.

The Utah Republican and former Massachusetts Governor on Friday issued a proposal to provide certain essential workers with a bonus of up to $ 12 an hour over the next three months through a refundable tax credit. The plan, which Romney called "Patriot Pay," is intended to compensate those whose jobs require them to risk their own health in the midst of the pandemic, such as health care and supermarket workers.

"Patriot Pay is a way to reward our essential workers while continuing to keep Americans safe, healthy and fed," Romney said in a statement.

The proposal comes as negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package intensify in Congress.

Last month, Senate Democrats launched their own plan to provide risk-paying bonuses to front-line workers equivalent to $ 13 an hour for the rest of the year. His proposal would be fully funded by the federal government and would provide a certain amount of premium payment to all front-line workers; Those earning less than $ 200,000 a year could receive up to $ 25,000, while workers earning more than that threshold would see their risk pay bonus limited to $ 5,000.

Romeny's proposal is more limited and depends on employers picking up part of the tab.

For workers making less than $ 50,000 a year, eligible employers would receive a 75 percent refundable payroll tax credit for bonuses of up to $ 12 an hour. Romney says they would apply for the tax refund through a newly created vacation pay tax credit system that would streamline the claim and refund them. In other words, the government would effectively triple any bonus of up to $ 3 an hour to frontline workers.

"This form of risk payment would complement, not replace, the employer's responsibility to pay its workers; it is designed to quadruple any bonus an employer awards to essential workers," Romney's office said in a document outlining the plan. .

Eligible employers would qualify for tax credits for employee bonuses provided from early May to late July. According to Romney's office, full-time workers making less than $ 50,000 a year could receive a monthly bonus of up to $ 1,920, or $ 5,760 over the course of three months, if employers fully used the tax credit.

The credits would be phased out for workers earning between $ 50,000 and $ 90,000 a year; Bonuses for those who earn more than $ 90,000 a year would not be eligible for the refund. Employees would have to work at least 100 hours each month to receive their salary bonus to be eligible for the tax credit, according to Romney's office (noting that the recent temporary push for unemployment insurance has resulted in weekly benefits that outweigh what many employed front-line workers earn.)

It is still unclear exactly which frontline workers would qualify under any of the risk payment plans.

Romney's office says Congress and the Department of Labor would designate critical industries, including hospitals, food distributors and processors, and healthcare manufacturers. His pager also makes a passing reference to transportation workers.

Senate Democrats say they are still seeking input on "the universe of,quot; essential workers "to be covered." His plan also includes a one-time $ 15,000 signing bonus to recruit more essential healthcare and homecare workers, as well as "the first responders who are experiencing severe staff shortages."

Democrats said they were still working on the specific delivery mechanism for their "Hero Fund,quot; payment. However, in general, eligible employers (companies, states, municipalities, tribes) would be encouraged to request money from the fund. They would then have to provide payroll records showing that the money went to risk pay premiums and that any unspent money should be returned to the fund.

While the two plans have significant differences in scope and structure, Romney is the closest thing to the bipartisan consensus on the issue of risk payment for front-line workers, which has not been included in previous coronavirus relief packages. . By contrast, Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, has insisted on a provision that protects companies from coronavirus-related lawsuits in the upcoming bill.

"Health professionals, supermarket workers, food processors and many others, the unrecognized patriots on the front lines of this pandemic, risk their safety every day for the health and well-being of our country, and they deserve our unwavering support. " Romney said Friday.