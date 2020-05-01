Minnie Driver reminds celebrities to make people smile instead of being jealous during COVID-19 lockdown

Instagram

Suggesting that the stars should post images of themselves getting drunk in their underwear, the & # 39; Good Will Hunting & # 39; actress He argues that no one likes to be reminded of some people who have it right.

Up News Info –

Minnie driver He has urged his famous peers to dim the high life when they try to connect with fans during the coronavirus crash, insisting that no one wants to be reminded that some people have it right.

The Brit suggests that stars should post pictures of themselves getting drunk in their underwear, because that's what half the world is doing, and stay away from photos showing their beach houses and pools.

"Celebrities have really come for it," the "Good Will Hunting" star told Vulture. "I've been staying really quiet, but I've been watching them, like, put on another amazing video of, someone doing something funny that will make people smile."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"That's the scope of our duties right now. Don't say anything about what you're doing, because, my goodness, it's bad right now … Kind of like, 'I'm doing laps in my pool." No one wants to hear that. "

The celebrities really came for a party at the beginning of the closing in March when several joined Gal Gadot to film segments of them singing John Lennon& # 39; Imagine & # 39; on iPhones.

The images went viral but did not connect with the public, who suggested that the stars were deaf to film outside of wonderful mansions on the beach.