Minnesota coronavirus: Nobles County hits 866 known cases of COVID-19, most localized at JBS pork plant – Up News Info

WORTHINGTON, Minnesota (Up News Info) – If the Minnesota pandemic has an epicenter, you'll find it in Nobles County, where massive tests show a 4% infection rate per capita.

City council member Chad Cummings operates four area radio stations. With the pain of the main street, his radio unit sold $ 135,000 in gift cards to local businesses.

"We have seen a definitive change here in Worthington, especially in the last week and a half," says Chad Cummings. “Everything that is vital for a small rural community is closed and does not work. But, nevertheless, in big stores, there is hardly any social distancing. "

That is also the challenge to get the local JBS pork plant up and running again. The outbreak among workers represents at least 40% of the county's 866 COVID-19 cases.

Father Jim Callahan of the Santa María Catholic Church says the fear is palpable. His parish caters to the religious, nutritional and medical needs of many of the plant's immigrant workers.

"People are terrified, absolutely terrified," said Father Callahan. "Not only have their incomes definitely gone down, and some have just stopped completely, they are making decisions, do I buy my medicine or put food on the table or pay the rent?"

As the plant and union look for ways to reopen safely, Father Callahan says parishioners will continue to care for the most vulnerable as needs and numbers continue to grow.