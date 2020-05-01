Minnesota coronavirus: infectious disease expert underscores critical importance of face masks – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz encouraged Minnesotans to wear masks Thursday when they are in public.

Dr. Greg Siwek, an infectious disease physician at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, says people who wear face masks are helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Siwek spoke to Up News Info about the risk of asymptomatic spread.

"You can have the infection without knowing it," said Siwek. "You can transmit it to other people while feeling perfectly normal."

Masks that cover the mouth and nose can stop the transmission of the virus through the air. Siwek says it generally occurs within six feet of a person.

"The probability of spread is much higher when you're in a closed space and very close to people," he said. "I think the probability of spreading is much less when you go hiking on a path, in the wild. It is very difficult for the virus to spread that way."

He said it's still important to try and wear a mask outside anyway. Siwek says the virus will not float in the air and will remain after a person is gone, but can live on the surface for three days.

He also gave some tips on how to care for the masks to ensure they are effective. Advise people to wear masks by the straps, because touching either side can contaminate them. If the mask becomes dirty, such as when you cough or sneeze, wash it off.

He added that cloth surgical masks cannot be washed.

