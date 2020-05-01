Minnesota coronavirus: 3M sues for fraudulent N95 respirators – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota company 3M has filed five lawsuits in Florida, Wisconsin and Indiana against vendors who they say attacked emergency officials and fraudulently offered N95 respirators at inflated prices.

According to Business Wire, one of the suits focuses on a supplier that 3M claimed claimed to have up to 5 billion respirators, which they offered at inflated prices while falsely affiliating with 3M. The lawsuit lists that provider as Zachary Puznak, with two related entities, Zenger LLC and ZeroAqua.

The lawsuit says Puznak tried to sell the respirators at twice their list price to the state of Indiana, calling the offer a "Easter gift." And when state employees asked for confirmation of his connection to 3M, he accused them of "paranoid irrationality,quot; and said that 3M had told him to drop the deal.

In Wisconsin, the 3M lawsuit says Hulomil LLC tried to sell 250,000 respirators to the state at inflated prices, and tried to get them to sign a confidentiality agreement about the deal.

Other alleged suppliers listed in 3M's lawsuits include Florida-based TAC2 Global LLC (who the lawsuit also alleges attempted to sell hand sanitizer at inflated prices); 1 Georgia-based Ignite Capital LLC, Institutional Financial Sales LLC, and Auta Lopes (with the lawsuit alleging that they attempted to sell 10 million respirators at 460% above list price); and also King Law Center (for allegedly twice pretending to be affiliated with 3M).

"3M has no affiliation with the Defendants, whose fraudulent scheme during a global pandemic represents not only a new low level of rapacious profits, but also endangers lives by diverting state officials from legitimate sources of much-needed respirators," affirms the demand.

In total, 3M has filed 10 lawsuits so far in April to combat fraud.