Minneapolis church stolen amid warrant to stay home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis police said a southern church suffered more than $ 15,000 in damage after it was robbed and robbed amid the state's order to stay home.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called Thursday to the Free Riverside Evangelical Church in the city's Morris Park neighborhood in a call for a possible robbery.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

When they arrived, they found people inside the building, which has been empty of worshipers for weeks due to the order to stay in the governor's home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers arrested several people, some of whom tried to flee the church.

A search of the department where the suspects came from yielded thousands of dollars of lost church property, all of which was returned, police said.

Still, the building suffered more than $ 15,000 in damage.