Mindy Kaling recreates Jared Leto's decapitated head and gala gaze

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that hasn't stopped stars like Mindy kaling to respond fashionCalled to participate in the #MetGalaChallenge on social networks. First announced by Billy Porter, the iconic publication offers fashionistas a chance to land on the pages of fashion with his recreations at Met Gala's house he looks through the years.

First it was Mindy, who put her own spin, certainly epic, Jared LetoThe whole of the evening last year.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I think Alessandro Michele would approve. "