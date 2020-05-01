Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto's iconic double-headed gala look and I'm amazed

In case you don't know, the Met Gala, my favorite event of the year, is held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
However, due to COVID-19, Anna Wintour had to postpone the event indefinitely.
Now, even though I wasn't CLOSE to being invited to the exclusive gala, I still loved seeing all the outfits on the famous pink carpet.
But don't be afraid! BECAUSE MINDY KALING IS HERE! The queen was in charge of recreating the look of Gala Met by Jared Leto 2019:
Like Jared Leto's original look:
Mindy said she made her canvas set, packing tape, and Christmas lights.
I know this cannot replace the real I met Gala, but deep down, I know Anna Wintour approves of it.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!