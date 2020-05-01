Millie Mackintosh and her husband are welcome

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Made in Chelsea & # 39; He has given birth to a bouncing girl, his son with reality show star Hugo Taylor, whom he married in 2018.

British television star Millie Mackintosh She is a new mom.

The actress gave birth to a girl on Friday May 1, 2020 and she and her husband, Hugo Taylor, I broke the news to Hello! magazine.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of our beloved girl who arrived on Friday, May 1 at 1.21 p.m., at a very healthy weight of seven pounds," says Millie. "We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and midwives for taking such good care of us."

"Mom and baby are doing incredibly well and we look forward to taking our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

The television star, who was married to the rapper Green teacher, announced her pregnancy in November 2019. She has been married to Hugo since 2018.