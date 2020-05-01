Mike Tyson, 53, shows speed, the power he still has in his hands.

Mike Tyson didn't look like a boxer who hadn't fought in 15 years in the Twitter video he posted on Friday.

Of course, this was a strategic clip; It only lasted five seconds, Tyson is 53 years old and no one, not even George Foreman, can completely defy age. Additionally, Tyson was promoting the movie "Bad Boys for Life,quot; which is now available on Blu-Ray.

Then again, Iron Mike says he wants to go back to the ring to fight for charity, and, well, his hands seemed quick. . . and still powerful. Perhaps this was not the only highlight.

Is Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) capable of doing more than just charity work? Could he possibly fight Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and his namesake Tyson Fury, perhaps? That would be a huge stretch. But considering Tyson's power and direct attack, he may just want to charge and launch as long as he can.

And if you're tossing like a literal gray beard, well. . .