When Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, he was notably not wearing a face mask, despite the clinic's policy requiring that all visitors wear a mask. Thursday mother pennies fulfilled his duty as a wife and claimed, contrary to all evidence, that her husband had no idea that he was supposed to cover his face. But according to Steve Herman, a Voice of America reporter and a member of the vice president's press group, that's what lay people would call a lie, and what the New York Times I'd probably call it a deliberate misinterpretation of the facts. And now Pence is very annoying Herman told the truth and threatens to retaliate unless he apologizes. Perhaps Pence did not want to wear a mask to protect her very thin and increasingly mottled skin?

According to Herman, the vice president's staff notified reporters ahead of Tuesday's visit that "the clinic required the use of masks" and "prepare accordingly."

Herman's account has been verified by Washington Post, which Ogot a copy of the memorandum sent by the Pence office to the Vice President's press group. "Keep in mind that the Mayo Clinic requires that all people who travel with the VP wear masks," he said. "Please bring one to use on the trip."

Pence, of course, is now throwing a tantrum and demanding that Herman apologize for doing his job and expose Pence's hypocrisy, which undoubtedly follows the contempt of the Trump administration for both the truth and journalists. More of the Washington Post:

The tweet apparently angered Pence staff, who told Herman that he had violated the unofficial terms of a planning memo that had been sent to him and other reporters prior to Pence's trip. Herman said the White House Correspondents Association notified him that the Pence office had banned him from traveling further in Air Force Two, although a spokesman for the Pence office later told VOA managers that it was still being discussed. any punishment, pending an apology from Herman or VOA

But since Herman waited two days after the trip to reveal the fact that the Vice President's own staff ordered reporters to mask themselves for the visit to the Mayo Clinic, the only reason Pence and his staff are upset is that he makes them see like the dolls they are. As the Send notes: "[T] here is a question about how long the obligation lasts [off the record]–if it is permanent or only applies to the previous period and during the trip. "

On Thursday, Pence, who had claimed that part of the reason he did not wear a mask at the Mayo Clinic was because he wanted to "look [at people] in the eyes." he wore a mask While touring an automotive plant that has been reused in a fan factory. I guess someone gave him a basic human anatomy lesson!