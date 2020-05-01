Microsoft Build becomes free, virtual and more developer-centric by 2020

Microsoft is opening free registrations for its Build 2020 developer event. It's usually one of Microsoft's biggest events of the year, but this time the software maker is doing things differently. The current coronavirus pandemic has forced Microsoft to completely rethink the event, but instead of canceling it, it puts it online for free for anyone to register.

That means developers will no longer have to pay the $ 2,395 entry fee that is usually associated with Build, and there will still be plenty of available content streamed for free. Microsoft retains some of its traditional keynote-style openings, with opening remarks by CEO Satya Nadella. There will even be 48-hour workshops on Twitch this year.

While Build generally offers a variety of Microsoft news, this time the company has narrowed its plans. The opening remarks will be much shorter, and Microsoft's main program director Scott Hanselman will kick off the first developer-focused session. Expect to see appearances by Julia White, Scott Guthrie, Panos Panay, Kevin Scott, Rajesh Jha, Mark Russinovich and many more as well.

Construction will cater to all time zones

"It's not the Build we thought it would be, but it will be special," says Hanselman. "We can't wait to bring our developer community together to learn, connect and code." Build 2020 will now be a 48-hour virtual event that will begin on May 19 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. Sessions, talks and demos will take place across multiple time zones, and there will still be Q,amp;A sessions and interactive parts of the broadcasts.

"We are committed to supporting developers with profitable and efficient innovations that make people's lives easier and better, especially in uncertain times," explains Hanselman. Since Microsoft has refocused Build solely on developers, expect to hear announcements that primarily focus on developers. We don't expect to hear much about Windows 10X, as Microsoft has changed priorities amid the pandemic.

Microsoft can even send Build attendees a package in the post. During Build registration, the company asks participants to "provide shipping information for where they will accept deliveries in May."

Build will take place May 19-21, and you can register for the event for free here.