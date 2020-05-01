Michael Jordan was reportedly offered a $ 100 million deal to appear at an event for two hours – he turned it down.

Listen, when you have it, you have it, and that man Michael Jordan? I have it!

Michael Jordan is so successful and profitable that he's apparently out here rejecting entire $ 100 million deals according to his former agent! Being in a place in life where we are so prepared and comfortable with what we are, or believe in the things we do so much that we do not go against our beliefs for a check is a place that we should all aspire to. be in.

We're not sure which of the two is related to MJ, however, he still turned down an important payday for what his reasoning was at the time. Former Michael Jordan's agent, David Falk, expressed how selective MJ is in the things he chooses to do, CNN reports.

“I brought you a deal three years ago for $ 100 million. All he had to do was, aside from giving his name and likeness, make a two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down, "Falk told WFAN's,quot; Boomer and Gio. "

"God bless him. He's been so successful that it gives him the opportunity to do what he wants or not to do things he doesn't want to do. I really admire that. He is very, very selective about the things he wants to get involved in."

The fact that the deal crossed your table ONLY 3 years ago and that you ONLY had to make a one-time appearance of 2 hours and STILL turned down the deal is a flex in itself.

If you recall, Michael Jordan once rejected a different deal for $ 1 million because he apparently didn't want to say the words "beanee weenee,quot;. Catch up on it here.

Roommates, what is the most amount of money you have rejected?

