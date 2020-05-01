Michael Jordan once rejected $ 100 million just for two hours of his time

Michael Jordan's net worth is $ 2.1 billion, according to Forbes, so he has the luxury of saying no to whatever he wants, even if it's an easy $ 100 million.

Jordan's agent David Falk spoke to WFAN's "Boomer & Gio,quot; with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti to tell some settlement stories that the Hall of Fame rejected. The issue was brought up because Falk said the money Jordan loses in the game doesn't affect him at all. Falk even joked, "If I told him tomorrow, 'Hey, I have an appearance for you for $ 150,000,' he would laugh at me. If it was $ 1,005,000, he wouldn't."

While that joke was hypothetical, Falk mentioned a few cases where Jordan actually turned down lucrative offers. One was a 2015 offer when the Hornets were in Asia for some preseason games. Jordan was offered $ 7 million to appear in a golf tournament, a sport he loves, but he said no.

The real surprise was a deal that Falk said brought Jordan three years ago.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $ 100 million," Falk said. "And all he had to do was, in addition to giving his name and likeness, make a two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down. And God bless him. He's been so successful that it gives him an opportunity to do what whether or not he wants to do things that he doesn't want to do. And I really admire that. He's very, very selective about the things that he wants to get involved in. "

Falk said this was the norm for Jordan at one point and added: "In 1991, every agreement I signed with was at least 10 years old." Falk said Jordan "never made punctual appearances,quot; and would only sign deals where there was a long-term investment.

This strategy has clearly worked for Jordan, who has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur in his post-game career. According to Forbes, Jordan was only the highest-paid player in the NBA in two of his 15 seasons. He made just $ 90 million in his playing career, earning $ 1.7 billion from his corporate partners.