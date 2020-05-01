MGM Production Co-Chairs Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg Depart – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that MGM co-chairs of production Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg are leaving the studio after a nine-year career there.

I understand that it was a friendly departure and that they asked to be released from their contracts.

The news comes after Michael De Luca took over the reigns of MGM as President of the Motion Picture Group this year, and the studio reduced its staff by 7% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLUS.