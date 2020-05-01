Meghan Markle's lawsuit against UK tabloid suffers early setback – Up News Info

A London judge on Friday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by the Duchess of Sussex's Meghan Markle against the UK tabloid. Sunday news for posting exceptions from a letter to his father.

The October lawsuit filed against the Associated Newspapers cited the invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over the publication of the letter in August 2018, after she married Prince Harry.

According to media reports, Judge Mark Warby today rejected claims that the Associated Newspapers acted "dishonestly" by citing only excerpts from the letter, and that the publisher inflated a dispute between Markle and his father, Thomas Markle, as part from an effort to write negatively. stories about her.

Warby said those parts were not relevant to the lawsuit, which claims that American newspapers illegally used private information and violated the UK Data Protection Act. He said the discarded portions could be reviewed as the case progresses.

Associated Newspapers, which also owns Daily mail, MailOnline and Meter, has denied all charges in the lawsuit. Markle's lawyers told the media today that the judge's ruling did not change the "core elements" of the case.

Markle and Prince Harry, who parted ways with the UK Royal Family, have been ruling out the UK tabs on their coverage, with Harry involved in a separate lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch. Sun and the owners of the tabloid newspapers The daily mirror alleging that they hacked his voicemail messages.