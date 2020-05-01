Meghan Markle privacy lawsuit: judge crosses out some claims

A week in Meghan MarkleIn the privacy lawsuit, a judge has ruled in favor of the associated newspapers.
In the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against associated newspapers, the publisher of Mail on SundayWhen the publication of a private letter to his father was launched, Judge Warby ruled to reject several claims in response to a pretrial request by the defendant.
According to a summary published on May 1, the Associated Newspapers focused three elements of Markle's case on being blacked out: "allegations that (1) the defendant acted dishonestly and in bad faith; (2) the defendant deliberately unearthed or agitated the conflict between plaintiff and her father; and (3) plaintiff was distressed by the & # 39; defendant's obvious agenda of posting intrusive or offensive stories about (her) with the intention of portraying her in a false and detrimental light & # 39 The motives for attack in each aspect of the case are that the accusations are irrelevant in the law, or are inadequately specific, or that it would be disproportionate to litigate the issues raised so that they are excluded from the scope of the case for reasons of case management. " .
According to the summary, the court agreed that all three categories should be removed. However, it was noted that, despite the ruling, Markle may return with a request for permission to make modifications to the complaint.
In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Schillings, who represents Markle, said in a statement: "Today's ruling makes it very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward. The Duchess's rights were violated; crossed legal boundaries around privacy. As part of this process, the extremes to which The mail on Sunday "Distorting, manipulative, and dishonest tactics were used to attack The Duchess of Sussex."
DAVID HARTLEY / Shutterstock
The statement continued: "While the judge acknowledges that there is a claim of violation of privacy and copyright, we are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant. We believe that honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or how it relates to the Mail on Sunday and associated newspapers, your lack of them. However, we respect the judge's decision, as the strong case against Associated will continue to focus on the subject of a private, intimate, handwritten letter from a daughter to her father that was published by The mail on Sunday. This serious violation of any person's right to privacy is obvious and illegal, and The mail on Sunday you must be held accountable for your actions. "
