Meghan Markle privacy lawsuit: judge crosses out some claims

A week in Meghan MarkleIn the privacy lawsuit, a judge has ruled in favor of the associated newspapers.

In the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against associated newspapers, the publisher of Mail on SundayWhen the publication of a private letter to his father was launched, Judge Warby ruled to reject several claims in response to a pretrial request by the defendant.

According to a summary published on May 1, the Associated Newspapers focused three elements of Markle's case on being blacked out: "allegations that (1) the defendant acted dishonestly and in bad faith; (2) the defendant deliberately unearthed or agitated the conflict between plaintiff and her father; and (3) plaintiff was distressed by the & # 39; defendant's obvious agenda of posting intrusive or offensive stories about (her) with the intention of portraying her in a false and detrimental light & # 39 The motives for attack in each aspect of the case are that the accusations are irrelevant in the law, or are inadequately specific, or that it would be disproportionate to litigate the issues raised so that they are excluded from the scope of the case for reasons of case management. " .

According to the summary, the court agreed that all three categories should be removed. However, it was noted that, despite the ruling, Markle may return with a request for permission to make modifications to the complaint.