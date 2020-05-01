Meghan Markle loses round in lawsuit against mail on Sunday

LONDON – In a setback for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their bitter legal battle against British tabloids, a high court judge dismissed the key lawsuits on Friday in a lawsuit Meghan filed against The Mail on Sunday for publishing. a letter she sent to her father.
The judge, Mark Warby, ruled that the newspaper would not be judged on whether it had acted dishonestly; he had caused conflicts between Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, and her father, Thomas Markle; or had published offensive and intrusive articles about the duchess.
Instead, Judge Warby said, the court would only decide if the publication of the letter had violated his privacy. The duchess's law firm, Schillings, said it would go ahead with the case, but expressed disappointment that the judge did not consider the motives of the newspaper relevant.
"We are surprised to see that his ruling suggests that dishonest behavior is not relevant," the firm said in a statement. “We feel that honesty and integrity are at the core of what matters; or when it comes to The Mail on Sunday. "
The duchess's lawyers said they would not appeal the decision, but argued that the rest of her case remained firm.
"The duchess's rights were violated," the firm said. “The legal limits around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which The Mail on Sunday used distorting, manipulative and dishonest tactics to attack the Duchess of Sussex have been fully exposed. ”
At the center of the case is a five-page distressed letter that the Duchess wrote to Mr. Markle, a former Hollywood lighting designer, in August 2018, four months after she failed to show up at her wedding to Prince Harry. In it, he accused his father of breaking his heart into a "million pieces,quot; by talking to the tabloids about his estrangement while refusing to answer his phone calls.
The Mail on Sunday obtained the letter, presumably from Mr. Markle, and published it in February 2019. The owner of the newspaper, Associated Newspapers, stated that Mr. Markle had no legal obligation to keep the letter private and that the Duchess, as a public figure, should not have expected him to remain confidential.
Prince Harry, Who has his own pending lawsuit against the tabloids for allegedly hacking his cell phone's voicemail, has lashed out at the treatment the tabloids gave his wife. He compared it to the relentless coverage of his mother, Princess Diana, which ended in her death in 1997 after a high-speed car chase by photographers.
Last month, the couple, who moved to Los Angeles, notified The Mail and three other tabloids: The Sun, The Daily Mirror, and The Daily Express. that they would no longer commit to them. In a letter, a spokesperson for the couple accused the coverage documents "distorted, false or invasive."
In his 33-page decision, Judge Warby said The Mail's assertion that the letter had not been private or confidential "might at first seem a little surprising." He said the case had similarities to a lawsuit that Harry's father Prince Charles filed against the editor of The Mail after he published details of a newspaper he kept during a visit to Hong Kong to witness the delivery of the city to China in 1997. Charles won that case.
Still, the judge expressed sympathy for the newspaper's argument that Meghan's claims about her behavior were not adequately disputed or irrelevant to her privacy violation claim.
"I do not consider that the accusations exposed on that basis go to the,quot; heart "of the case, which in essence refers to the publication,quot; of the letter, he concluded.