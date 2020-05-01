Meghan Markle loses first round of legal battle with British newspaper

Page Six reported today that Meghan Markle suffered a hit in a court of law regarding her dispute with the British newspaper. As previously reported, The Daily Mail published her personal letter to Thomas Markle, her father, who allegedly was the one who gave it to the store.

Followers of the case know that the deal or no deal Alum filed a lawsuit against the owners of The Daily Mail for "privacy violation,quot;, however, on Friday, a London High Court judge ruled in favor of the newspaper. Meghan accused them of creating a personal quagmire between her and Thomas, 75.

A judge ruled today that allegations that the newspaper was responsible for the deterioration in the relationship between her and her father should be dropped. Judge Mark Warby allowed the removal of the charge that the newspaper acted "dishonestly,quot; when they deliberately omitted certain sections of the letter.

Meghan and her legal team accused the Associated Newspaper of "selecting,quot; particular sections of the letter to create a more sensational and damaging impression. In addition, the judge rejected accusations that the associated newspaper wanted to publish only negative stories about her.

The legal battle reportedly concerns Meghan's handwritten letter to her father just three months after their wedding. She wrote it in August 2018. It wasn't long after her father revealed that he was unable to accompany her down the hall due to a heart attack.

The former Suits student claims that the Associated Newspaper violated her rights on several fronts, including copyright, data protection rights and a violation of privacy. Judge Warby ruled that the allegations were not relevant to his claims.

According to page six, the Associated Newspaper will now ask the former member of British royalty to pay around $ 63,000. Meghan has said in the past that if she wins the case, she will donate the proceeds to an anti-bullying charity.

Royal family fans know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fighting with the press for the past two years. She started warming up at the same time she married Harry in May 2018.



