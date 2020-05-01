Meet the new artists for Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Shakira! Rebel Wilson! Ben platt! Seth Rogen! Donald glover! Billy Eichner! The first round of talent for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II it's here.
The sequel to the ABC special airs on Sunday, May 10, and will feature a roster of mostly new talents who feel the magic of Disney and sing from their homes. Returning talent includes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. Songs from Disney movies like Aladdin, Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and The Little Mermaid will be included in the new special.
A summary of the talent and the ensemble list is below.
"A whole new world,quot; – Idina menzel and Ben Platt
"Almost there,quot; – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
"Hakuna Matata,quot; – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
"Part of your world,quot; – Halsey
"Poor unfortunate souls,quot; – Rebel Wilson
"Remember me,quot; – Miguel
"Step in Time,quot; and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,quot; – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley erbert
"Try everything,quot; – Shakira
"When it is older,quot; – Josh Gad
"You Will Be In My Heart,quot; – Disney at Broadway Stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
"Zero to Hero,quot; – Keke Palmer
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Once again you will raise awareness about Feeding America and its network of resources.
"The Disney Family Singalong It was a beautiful event that brought millions of households across the country together, filled our hearts with joy and song, and also provided much-needed food to fill the stomachs of our hungry neighbors. " Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. "An incredible contributor for nearly a decade, The Walt Disney Company has awarded grants to network food banks, developed public service announcements, and mobilized the public to help provide the equivalent of nearly 100 million meals to children and families. We can't thank Disney enough for its long-lasting support. "
First Disney family singalong performances included by Tori Kelly, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Jordan Fisher and Darren Criss. Additional celebrities and performance details will be announced soon for the second special.
The Disney Family Singalong airs on Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at ABC
