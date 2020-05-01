Meet the new artists for Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Shakira! Rebel Wilson! Ben platt! Seth Rogen! Donald glover! Billy Eichner! The first round of talent for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II it's here.

The sequel to the ABC special airs on Sunday, May 10, and will feature a roster of mostly new talents who feel the magic of Disney and sing from their homes. Returning talent includes Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. Songs from Disney movies like Aladdin, Lion King, Mary Poppins, Frozen, and The Little Mermaid will be included in the new special.

A summary of the talent and the ensemble list is below.