Media CEO salaries will be difficult to justify in an economy COVID-19 – Up News Info

The April proxy season, which has just ended, is an annual rite that raises the curtain on CEO salaries from the previous year before shareholder meetings in May and June. By 2019, big entertainment companies are exhibiting typically strong paydays, even as millions of Americans lose their jobs every week and the business sees huge pandemic-related losses.

But in 2020 nothing is routine, it certainly does not pay. Facing unprecedented mass licenses and volatile markets, showbiz CEOs are doing something equally unusual: taking voluntary pay cuts for the current year. However, is it too little and too late to avoid a new protest for high salary packages as annual meetings loom?

It may be, for a few reasons: a recession is here and it will be one for history books with sectors that may never fully recover; sacrificial base salary is the smallest component of CEO compensation; and activism has been on the rise since the last recession. Media and entertainment companies have had a hard time convincing shareholders that CEOs deserve their packages.

Related story Hollywood reopening: from insurance to testing, crowd scenes, and craft services, these are the pandemic issues studios are trying to solve before the reboot

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger agreed to give up 100% of his base salary and CEO Bob Chapek cut 50% until the company anticipates a substantial recovery in its business. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts will donate his base salary to COVID-19 relief charities during the crisis. Fox CEO and President Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, respectively, will resign from salary from April 22 to September 30.

Adam Aron and Mark Zoradi, CEO of the two largest theater chains, AMC Entertainment and Cinemark, are not collecting wages. Neither the CEO Michael Rapino of Live Nation Entertainment, nor Robert Pittman of iHeartMedia.

"I have never seen this. I have been working on executive compensation since the mid-1980s and there have been four or five recessions since then," says James Reda, Managing Director of National Executive Compensation Practice at consulting firm Gallagher. CEO pay "is basically" to be determined "."

It is so unusual that Gallagher tracks it. According to their study, of the 151 companies that announced executive pay cuts to April 16, 1 in 8, or 12%, are in the media and entertainment.

This new pay move comes as advertising stalls, live events are canceled, and theme parks, movie theaters, and film and television production are closed, contributing to a historic increase in new jobless claims: more than 30 million in six weeks, according to the Department of Labor. GDP contracted 4.8% in the last quarter, which only included several weeks of pandemic-related losses. It is the biggest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, the last recession.

“No one has seen it like this. In 2008 there was income, now there is not, ”says Bertha Masuda of Compensation Advisory Partners.

CEO payment was a critical point before COVID-19. Shareholders have voted in significant numbers in recent years against executive payment packages at companies from Disney to Netflix.

The average compensation for CEOs of Disney, Discovery, Fox, Netflix, ViacomCBS, Comcast, and AT&T, a good sample group due to their size, cloud, and salary history, was close to $ 40 million last year. That's almost flat from the year before, but it masks some big twists. Discovery, Inc. CEO David Zaslav's package fell 64% to $ 46 million, from $ 129 million in 2018 when he received a massive stock grant related to a new contract. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish saw his salary rise 84% to $ 36 million when he took charge of the merged company in December.

Equity-linked compensation is intended to align the interests of executives with those of shareholders and companies. Please note that stock and option awards are "at risk". Some of them may be because the direction of the stock price determines the payment. But they are given an estimated value, which appears in the proxy payments table. For much of the past decade, due to an extended bull market, that estimate ended up being too low compared to where the stocks are traded when subsidies are finally collected, says Rosanna Landis-Weaver, program manager at the group. for the defense of shareholders. You sow.

The staggering for 2019 is not even a current CEO, but former CBS chief Joseph Ianiello, who made $ 125 million, also inflated by a one-time grant, before leaving ViacomCBS earlier this year.

Fox's Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch garnered multi-part awards totaling $ 28 million and $ 15 million, respectively, in fiscal 2019 with the sale of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets to Disney. (But the representative noted that the figures are not "representative of the ongoing compensation established by the (new) company").

That was last year.

Today, giving up the base salary "is appropriate," says Landis-Weaver. The problem is that generally "it's the smallest component of your pay."

It is impossible to say, based on representatives for 2019, how the pandemic will affect 2020 wages beyond these voluntary cuts.

"The proxies we are seeing now seem like a message from a time capsule. They don't seem to matter much, "says Nell Minow, vice president of ValueEdge Advisors, a corporate governance advisory firm for institutional investors." But I am very concerned about what is happening now. "

It focuses on potentially "big grants and option awards when the market is low" as part of the 2020 compensation packages. Companies can make grants periodically throughout the year. The gains made later are often attributable to the overall market, not the performance of the individual company, she says.

Minow believes that options should be indexed, so executives only benefit if a company's stock price outperforms its peer group or the broader market. "There is no reason for them to be paid just because the whole market is going backwards, in other words, for a return to normality."

Shareholders cannot offset their losses with new grants, he notes.

Reda anticipates mounting shareholder pressure on boards.

"Even if the stock market recovers to some degree, many companies will not have recovered, so there will be a lot of annoying investors, and that puts pressure on companies," he says. Bonuses may be compromised. The boards "will revisit the 2020 bonus situation sometime in August and do what makes sense," he adds.

“Right now, setting targets is too difficult, so we hope it will be judged by the end of the year. The boards will use their discretion, "says Masuda of CAP.

Leading ISS and Glass Lewis power adviser firms, which recommend how shareholders vote at annual meetings on issues including executive compensation, have warned companies they are watching.

"The stark reality is that for many workers, including executives, they shouldn't expect to be worth as much as they were before the crisis," said Glass Lewis. "Trying to make executives complete is … an open invitation for activists and lawsuits on the back of a company for years to come."

ISS urged the boards to "provide contemporary information to shareholders of their justification" if the performance metrics used for short-term compensation change, even though they are not required to describe all the details of the 2020 pay until the Representatives from 2021 show up a year later now.

Shareholders have an opportunity to formally weigh in on compensation – a non-binding vote at the annual meeting mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. Companies do not have to change anything based on what which is said to be paid, is just an "advisory" vote, but the boards take it seriously. Weaver says media and entertainment companies have a poor record on these votes.

On average, S&P 500 companies get the support of about 95% of shareholders in paying, she says. At Disney's 2019 annual meeting in March, only 53% of shareholders approved executive compensation, and that was after investor pressure cut Iger's compensation plan in November 2018 and March 2019.

On Netflix, the latest say-over-pay proposal received 49.8% approval. Their 2020 annual meeting is scheduled for June 4.

Among other media companies, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan made $ 20 million last year. Nexstar Media CEO Perry Sook made $ 16 million. Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei's compensation package doubled to $ 44 million related to contract renewal.

"We will hear many CEOs in the future this year and next year saying:‘ This surprised us. It's not our fault, "says Landis-Weaver. But," I never saw a proxy statement in which someone said they benefited from external factors that were beyond their control, so they shouldn't get as much. Shareholders will back down, but it will be next year's power season. "

COMPENSATION FOR TOP MEDIA / ENTERTAINMENT CEOS IN 2019

Total compensation with percentage change since 2018 and main components. (Capitalless Incentive Plan Compensation is a cash payment tied to performance goals. Deferred compensation is reserved for later payment.)

DISNEY

Bob Iger

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



Former CEO / current CEO Robert Iger: $ 47.5 million (down 27%)

$ 3 million salary

$ 10 million share awards

$ 9.6 million in optional prizes

$ 21.75 million compensation from the capitalless incentive plan

$ 1.9M change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings

$ 1.1M other

(Iger resigned as CEO in February to become CEO. The terms of his employment agreement, which runs through the end of 2021, remain the same. Current CEO Bob Chapeck's new contract requires compensation of approximately $ 25 million. per year, including a $ 2.5 million base salary, $ 7.5 million target bonus, and $ 15 million annual long-term incentive allowance.)

DISCOVERY

David Zaslav

David Buchan / Shutterstock



CEO David Zaslav: $ 45.8 million (64% less)

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

$ 3 million salary

$ 13.5M share awards

$ 6.9 million optional prizes

Non-equity incentive plan compensation of $ 21.8 million

FOX CORP

Lachlan Murdoch

Matt Baron / Shutterstock



Executive President / CEO Lachlan Murdoch: $ 42.11 million (17% less)

$ 3 million salary

$ 1.7M bonus

$ 23 million share awards

$ 4.9 million in optional prizes

$ 5.7M Capitalless Incentive Plan Compensation

$ 3.3M change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings

President Rupert Murdoch: $ 42.16 million (14% less)

Rupert Murdoch

AP



$ 6.5 million salary

$ 1.7M bonus

Stock awards of $ 12.6 million

$ 2.5 million Option Prizes

$ 7.5M Capitalless Incentive Plan Compensation

$ 11.1M change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings

(Fox's fiscal year ended in June, three months after selling his entertainment assets to Disney. The representative said they will earn more than $ 24 million and $ 29 million annually, respectively, thereafter.)

NETFLIX

Reed hastings

Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock



President-CEO Reed Hastings: $ 38.58 – 7% more

Salary of $ 700,000

$ 37.4 million optional prizes

Content Director Ted Sarandos: $34.67 million (17% more)

Ted Sarandos

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



Salary of $ 18 million

$ 16.6 million prize option

(Netflix said Hastings will earn $ 34.6 million, a base salary of $ 650,000 and $ 34 million in annual stock options, in 2020. Sarandos will also earn $ 34.6 million but with $ 20 million in cash and $ 14.6 million in options. Netflix executives can choose how to divide their pay between cash salary and options. Option awards are awarded on the first trading day of each month.)

VIACOMCBS

CEO Bob Bakish: $ 36.57 million (84% more)

Bob bakish

Invision / Shutterstock



$ 3.1M Salary

$ 12.4M bonus

$ 16 million equity awards

$ 5M One-Time RSU Grant (Restricted Stock Unit)

(Former Viacom boss Bakish took over as ViacomCBS CEO when the merger closed on December 4. The company said its payment target this year is $ 31.5 million, the same as last year but excluding the grant. $ 5 million).

COMCAST

President-CEO Brian Roberts: $ 36.37 million (an increase of 3.8%)

Brian Roberts

Associated Press



$ 3.3M Salary

$ 5.3 million share awards

$ 5.3 million in optional prizes

Non-equity incentive plan compensation of $ 9.9M

$ 7.6M change in pension value and unqualified deferred compensation earnings

$ 4.9M other

AT&T

Outgoing CEO Randall Stephenson: $ 32 million (up 10%)

Randall Stephenson

AP / Shutterstock



$ 1.8M Salary

Stock awards of $ 19.8 million

$ 5.28 million non-capital incentive plan compensation

$ 3.58M change in pension value and unqualified deferred compensation earnings

$ 1.5M other

Incoming CEO John Stankey: $ 22.47 million (up 36%)

John Stankey

Andrew H. Walker / REX / Shutterstock



$ 2.9M Salary

$ 9.5M share awards

$ 7.6M non-equity incentive plan compensation

$ 2.1M change in pension value and unqualified deferred compensation earnings

(Stephenson, who led the telecommunications company through the Time Warner purchase, announced his resignation last week, passing the baton to the Chief Operating Officer and former WarnerMedia CEO Stankey.)