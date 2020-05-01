An 88-year-old McKinney man with underlying health problems and diagnosed with COVID-19 died Friday morning at a memory care center.

His is the twenty-second death in Collin County from the virus.

"For your family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Collin County Judge Chris.

Collin County Health Services has previously announced 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 496 of those individuals had recovered and 28 were hospitalized.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

Also, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. If people experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages people to call their healthcare provider or emergency department before arrival to limit exposure.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

DART first responders, healthcare workers, and drivers can be tested without symptoms.

