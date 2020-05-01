Matthew Perry breaks up with his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

WENN

The & # 39; Friends & # 39; actor reportedly She is no longer dating talent manager Molly Hurwitz, as they are rumored to be having a friendly breakup after nearly two years of relationship.

Up News Info –

"friends"star Matthew Perry She is reportedly single again after parting with her girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The couple dated for about two years, but sources say that In Touch Weekly Matthew and Molly recently separated.

"It was very friendly," says a source.

Talent manager Hurwitz, who is 20 years younger than the actor, has been described as Perry's "rock" in recent months.

It is unclear why the couple broke up and neither has spoken about the reports.

Molly joins a long list of Perry's ex-girlfriends, including Heather Graham, Lizzy Kaplan, Piper Perabo, Lauren Graham, Neve Campbelland Julia Roberts.