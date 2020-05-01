Mark Consuelos celebrates his anniversary with Kelly Ripa by crashing Show

Happy Anniversary, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

The couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on Friday. To mark the main milestone, the 49-year-old actor appeared in the midst of Kelly and Ryan and the transmission crashed.

During the episode, Ripa and Consuelos admitted that they initially debated how long they have been together.

"I thought they were 26 (years old); she thought they were 23," said the Riverdale said the star.

They also suggested that their celebrations may look a little different this year amid social estrangement.

"Are we going to have Cap'n Crunch today?" the 49-year-old host asked her husband, who then said Ryan Seacrest "I was going to let Kelly read the news to me."

Consuelos also said they would have dinner with the family, "which will be very, very nice."

"It takes the pressure off of having to get a gift," he added.

In addition to observing the occasion in the air, Consuelos and Ripa published sweet tributes between them on social networks.