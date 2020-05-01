Marisol Nichols discovers years of covert participation in a real sting of child sex trafficking

Instagram

Hoping one day to end this particular crime targeting children, the actress who plays Hermione Lodge in & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; She recalls her own experience of being raped by a few children at the age of 11.

Up News Info –

Marisol Nichols It shows that not everything is talked about when raising awareness about child sex trafficking. After having played on screen several times, the actress known for her portrayal of Hermione Lodge in "Riverdale"He was discovered in a new interview for having been involved in actual covert bites targeting predators for years.

In an article published by Marie Claire on Thursday, April 30, the 46-year-old woman explained why she agreed to personally help a team of investigators to catch sex traffickers. "If the good people don't know it, it will keep happening, because the good people are the only ones who will do something about it," he said clearly.

Over the years, the former "24"The actress volunteered to take on the role of young teenager or parents offering their children to lure predators. Recalling an operation in which she posed as" a drug dealer who organizes sex parties with children, "she couldn't help but notice “These guys look like normal people.” However, seeing how “they flared up at the mention of a minor boy,” he admitted, “you want to kick him and beat him up.”

On why she took it upon herself to go undercover, Marisol revealed her dark past. At just 11 years old, she was the victim of rape when she dated a friend and some older children. "What the hell is an 11-year-old girl doing getting into a position at a party with a group of guys smoking pot and drinking alcohol?" she counted. "It ended up being my worst nightmare."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The next thing the "National security"The actress remembered that it was" waking up in a bed without underwear and everyone was laughing. "She also remembered" that I was kicked on the sidewalk in the stomach in the middle of winter "and someone said to her:" Get up, b *** h. "The incident, he said," changed the entire trajectory of my life in one day. "

The same day the article was published online, Marisol took to her Instagram to encourage fans and followers to read and share it. "I really couldn't be more excited that this finally comes to light, not by 'look at what I'm doing' but by all of you and the millions of others who will read about it and, horribly, learn how easy which is to buy a child, "he explained.

<br />

"So part of my passion has always been raising awareness so that crimes like these don't go unnoticed, people are educated and hopefully one day end the words & # 39; child sex trafficking & # 39;" he continued sharing. "However, raising awareness only goes so far, and I had to do more … I had to do something. This article represents what I have been doing."