Maple Grove police organize public search for missing 28-year-old Maria Fury – Up News Info

Maple Grove police have organized a public search for the 28-year-old Maria Fury, who was reported missing on Thursday night.

On April 30, the Maple Grove Police Department received a report at approximately 6:13 p.m. of a missing person near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake in the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.

Fury was reported to have gone for a walk around 11 a.m. and it has not been heard from since. Police ask property owners around the lakes to search their own properties and report anything suspicious.

Maria is described as 4 & # 39; 10 ", 90 pounds, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black polo, sports-style shirt and black pants with a pink stripe down the side.

The public search for Maria Fury is Saturday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. If you would like to attend, please meet at Maple Grove High School located at 7000 Hemlock Ln. Volunteers will be grouped together and assigned an officer who will oversee the group's mission.

Police ask everyone in attendance to wear a face mask and comply with the guidelines for social distancing. Additionally, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

If you have any information, call Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100. If you see Maria, call 911.