Many high school students are missing amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My beautiful high school student is having a hard time.

When she was in elementary school, she announced that she would be the best high school student. She has fulfilled her vow. She volunteers for many organizations, is a tutor for high school students, is an athlete, and is on the mock test and academic team.

His intense discipline, vision, and hard work paid off.

Due to the current national crisis, you will not be able to attend any of the end of the year banquets, give your farewell speeches, go to the prom, walk at graduation or go to parties.

Her comfort now plays the piano and loves her pets. She still teaches students online.

When he shared his disappointment with a loved relative, this person replied, “Welcome to adult life. You will discover disappointments at every step. How you handle bad luck and disappointments will determine your long-term success. "

Although I agree with the advice, he feels cold and indifferent.

I know I can't fix this, but what can her mother and I do to help her overcome her disappointments?

– sad dad

Dear Dad: Your "dear relative,quot; did my job for me.

Every word of what that person said is absolutely true. This is NOT what a sore teenager wants to hear, but I assure you that this "cold and numb,quot; wisdom will return to it over and over again. Eventually, she will appreciate it.

The experiences that she and her peers are absorbing during this period will remain with them for the rest of their lives. You will remember it as an extremely challenging and unfair moment, which nevertheless taught you many things. When they have their own children, they will try to pass on some of the wisdom that their relative tried to impart (and will no doubt encounter generational skepticism).

Of course, any hard love is easier to hear when it is accompanied by a hug, tenderness and the reaction that each hurting person values, which is to feel seen and understood. That is what you and your mother will deliver.

I would add one thing. Despite the fact that her daughter will miss the public praise and the experiences she sincerely deserves, she will always have this: she can spend the rest of her life being HER: the accomplished, loving, intelligent and kind person who (along with countless young people from all over the world). world), they took a very hard break. My heart is with them. I wish I could take every last one to prom.

Dear Amy: My husband "Stan,quot; has been divorced from his ex-wife for 30 years. He had children with her, but he doesn't really know them (he was not allowed to visit her and could not afford a lawyer).

Stan and I have two adult children together.

Our daughter found one of her stepsisters. I am very happy for her. They are starting to visit each other and seem to enjoy each other's company.

We recently discovered that our daughter has started a relationship with her father's ex-wife. Stan was hurt and feels betrayed by our daughter.

Now it seems that his ex-wife has visited our daughter and our grandson!

Of course, if she were our daughter's mother or stepmother, it would make sense. We do not understand this.

What you think?

– Parents asking

Dear I ask: Her husband does not have a relationship with his children (first-born). Despite the challenges surrounding the divorce, he could have made proposals to them in adulthood, as his daughter did.

Her daughter's relationship with her half-sister has naturally expanded to include other family members. Not surprisingly, they both feel threatened by this. In addition to "sharing,quot; her daughter and grandchild with another father figure, her husband may fear an alternative version of this long-standing story may emerge.

You have no choice but to accept this relationship, even if it bothers you. Eventually, the two halves of her husband's story can become more integrated, and this would be a good thing for everyone in the family.

Dear Amy: Like "annoying,quot;, my kids were also concerned about my ranting on social media, so I simply used the tools on the site to limit my "criticism,quot; to people who share my views.

I can still include my family in my other posts. I can also block posts from people who press my buttons. I suggest that Annoyed's mother do the same.

– Family intervention survivor!

Dear survivor: Good advice.

