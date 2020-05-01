Many high school students are missing amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My beautiful high school student is having a hard time.

When she was in elementary school, she announced that she would be the best high school student. She has fulfilled her vow. She volunteers for many organizations, is a tutor for high school students, is an athlete, and is on the mock test and academic team.

His intense discipline, vision, and hard work paid off.

Due to the current national crisis, you will not be able to attend any of the end of the year banquets, give your farewell speeches, go to the prom, walk at graduation or go to parties.

Her comfort now plays the piano and loves her pets. She still teaches students online.

When he shared his disappointment with a loved relative, this person replied, “Welcome to adult life. You will discover disappointments at every step. How you handle bad luck and disappointments will determine your long-term success. "

Although I agree with the advice, he feels cold and indifferent.

I know I can't fix this, but what can her mother and I do to help her overcome her disappointments?

– sad dad

Dear Dad: Your "dear relative,quot; did my job for me.

Every word of what that person said is absolutely true. This is NOT what a sore teenager wants to hear, but I assure you that this "cold and numb,quot; wisdom will return to it over and over again. Eventually, she will appreciate it.

