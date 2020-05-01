"Manhunt" Creator Joins STX's "Rogue", Tencent and David Goyer – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Sodroski, co-creator of Manhunt, has been hired to adapt the script for the action thriller Rogue from STXfilms, Tencent and producer David Goyer.

As we revealed earlier this year, Dean Israelite (Forest ranger) is directing. dark Knight Scribe Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Four, which has a first deal with Tencent.

The film, which revolves around a CIA agent, is originally based on a speech by writer TJ Fixman. Drew Simon oversees the project at STX along with Sam Brown.

The feature marks Sodroski's return to features after writing and an executive producing two seasons of actual crime series. Hunting. He recently wrote and was an executive producer. Manhunt: deadly games, the 10-hour limited series for Charter Spectrum and Lionsgate. The series tells the story of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber search, Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), and the media firestorm surrounding Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton). Before that, Sodroski wrote and was an executive producer. Manhunt: Unabomber, the limited 8-hour run on Discovery with a second window on Netflix and starring Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany.

Sodroski Feature Script Holland, MichiganVoted # 1 on the 2013 Blacklist, it is set at Amazon Studios. Sodroski has also sold and written films for Warner Brothers, MRC (with Israelite), Black Bear, and Studio 8.

Sodroski is represented by Peter Dealbert of Pacific View and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan. Israelite is represented by WME, Artists First, and Ziffren Brittenham.