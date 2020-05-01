Man arrested after 87-year-old woman's purse was stolen while shopping for groceries in San Rafael – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – A man was arrested after allegedly passing the bag of an 87-year-old woman when she was shopping at a supermarket in San Rafael on Thursday, police said.

San Rafael police answered the call around 2 p.m. at a Safeway supermarket on B St. in San Rafael. The responding officer learned that the woman had placed her bag in the shopping cart while she was shopping. The woman said she noticed a younger man who seemed to appear close to her as he moved through the store aisles.

At some point, the woman noticed her bag was missing and contacted a store employee. Police said at approximately the same time, another store employee reported that a man was fleeing the store. A surveillance camera captured the actual robbery on video, police said.

After completing the investigation at the store, the investigating officer left the store and, a block away, saw the robbery suspect standing at the corner of A St. and 2nd St. The man was holding a wallet and appeared to be watching through it. the police said.

The officer stopped his car and tried to stop the suspect, but he ran into the city center, police said. Other officers responded and were able to find the suspect, identified as Neil Joseph Colvin, 27, of San Rafael.

Colvin was charged with grand theft, resistance to arrest, and violation of probation. The woman's property was recovered and returned to her.