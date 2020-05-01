Maine's gradual reopening comes with one statewide condition: facial coatings

For the first time in over a month, Maine residents can go out to cut their hair on Friday, with one requirement: They must cover their faces.

That's the tradeoff that occurs when the state begins easing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials in Maine, which has been less affected by COVID-19 than southern New England states, began the first phase of their plan to reopen the economy on Friday. However, the measure carries the requirement that almost everyone in the state must cover their faces in public places where it is difficult to maintain physical distance.

"Maine appears to be flattening the curve against this pandemic, saving lives and protecting public health," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "But we are not out of the forest yet."

As of Thursday afternoon, Maine had just over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths from the disease, a fraction of the counts in more densely populated states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

While Mills extended the state's home stay order this week until May 31 (that is, meetings of more than 10 people are still prohibited), his order allows Mainers to return to a limited number of businesses, including hair salons, barber shops, dog groomers, car dealers, car washes and drive-in movie theaters. It also allows restricted use of golf courses and "religious services to stay in your vehicle."

State officials also distributed a checklist to specific companies outlining the physical detachment, hygiene and personal protection protocols they must follow to open.

Ann Fouquette wears a garbage bag as an apron before cutting Jan Smith's hair Friday at Kilroy’s Haircutters in Brunswick, Maine. —Robert F. Bukaty / AP

But part of the deal is that individual Mainers also adhere to the new rules.

Given the evidence that many people infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms and could unintentionally spread the spread, Mills issued a requirement that all people over the age of 2 in Maine wear at least one cloth cover in places where they cannot always keep up. six feet away from others.

The order, which follows a similar federal orientation, does not go as far as the requirements in some Massachusetts cities, as it requires covering your face at all times in public and threatening to fine those who refuse voluntarily.

The Maine face coverage order only applies to shops and other indoor businesses open to the public, public transportation, taxis and Ubers, playgrounds, "busy parking lots,quot; and other outdoor areas where people often gather, like a line for takeaway service.

Companies that are generally not open to the public can decide whether to tell employees to wear a mask, although they cannot prohibit workers from doing so. The order also excludes children in child care settings and (like most mask requirements) anyone with a condition that makes it difficult to breathe or the removal of a facial covering.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

It is unclear how exactly the Maine requirements will be enforced; the order does not mention the possibility of fines, and local police departments say they focus primarily on public education and explain the governor's order if they see a violation.

"We are satisfied with the compliance with the previous orders, which has helped us to flatten the curve of this virus, and we assume that we will see the same degree of compliance with this order, given its public health purposes," Lindsay Crete, the press . Mills' secretary told the Portland Press Herald.

The Mills administration, which purchased 27,500 fabric face liners to provide to state employees, notes that face liners are not a replacement for proper social distancing. In a statement, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, called facial coatings a "supplement,quot; to the state's overall strategy to "limit the risk of exposure during a gradual reopening "

Maine's reopening plan foresees a second phase of reopens in June, easing a ban on public gatherings for up to 50 people and allowing restaurants, gyms and all retail businesses to reopen with certain precautions. A third phase in July or August would allow bars, hotels, camps, summer camps and personal services, such as spas and tattoo parlors, to reopen.

The state-wide face coverage requirement went into effect on Friday, along with the first stage of business reopens. The move comes as New Hampshire and Vermont officials also announce plans to ease certain restrictions in the coming week, albeit without any broad coverage requirements for the public.

In Massachusetts, which has had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases of any state in the country, Governor Charlie Baker has yet to formally announce any reopening plans. This week, Baker extended the state's non-essential business closure order and home stay counseling through May 18. During a press conference Thursday, he downplayed concerns that Bay Staters would run away from I-95 to play golf or cut his hair.

"I don't think anybody is going to drive from Massachusetts to Maine to go to a barber shop," Baker said. Maybe they will. I do not know."

Maine has maintained its rule by ordering those outside quarantined stadiums for 14 days. Although state officials clarified this week that visitors can go out looking for things that are "absolutely essential to living, like going to the grocery store," as long as they are not sick and wear a mask.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.