Madonna reveals that she tested positive for antibodies against COVID-19

In a new Instagram video of the iconic singer, Madonna announced that she tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. The singer-songwriter said she was ready to "breathe the COVID-19 air."

For the past few weeks, Madonna has posted regular Instagram videos titled, "Newspaper Quarantine," some of which have been criticized by social media users for being out of touch and insensitive. In any case, the 61-year-old artist released a new one in which she said she was eager to be "freed from slavery to give shit."

In the video, Madonna said she was happy to find out that she had the "antibodies," and said she was excited to go drive a car to breathe the air. At the moment, the CDC has said it is unclear whether the antibodies protect one from another infection.

A source speaking to Page Six said Friday that Madonna's comments were intended to be poetic and not literal. It was "performance art,quot;. Insider shared that Madonna has always been provocative and only speaks her mind in the usual way.

Furthermore, the source said that he was not being "crazy,quot;, it is just a "reflection and a comment on current society,quot;. Earlier this year, Madonna sparked controversy on the social media platform when she referred to the virus as the "great equalizer." Many were not happy with their comparison.

After the backlash, she deleted the video, but experts said Madonna was not going to listen to anyone when it comes to the content of her videos.

Other inside information claimed that Madonna has simply lost touch with the masses. The source shared that they had worked closely with her for years, however, they are disappointed by what she has been saying in her new videos.

The source added that it looked like it was "selling to keep getting attention," and doesn't realize how strange it seems to ordinary people. Also, the anonymous person who spoke to Page Six said they hoped she would "get out of it soon."



