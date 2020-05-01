Madonna plans to drive a long time with the window rolled up after discovering she has COVID-19 antibodies

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; She makes the strange claim in a social media video titled & # 39; Daily Quarantine No. 14 & # 39 ;, but the CDC notes that a positive test does not necessarily make her immune to the coronavirus.

Virgin it will be released amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hitmaker "Like a Virgin" raised his eyebrows on Thursday, April 30, when he revealed through his latest video "Quarantine Diaries" his plan to take a long journey with his window open upon discovering that he already has COVID-19 antibodies.

"I did a test the other day, and found out that I have the antibodies," the Queen of Pop, 61, said in the black theme clip that posted on Instagram. He went on to declare, "So tomorrow, I'm going to take a long car ride and roll down the window, and I'm going to breathe the COVID-19 air. Yes. I hope the sun comes up it's shining."

While the "Papa Don & # 39; t Preach" singer apparently hoped to expose herself to the virus after the antibody disclosure, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have specified on their official site that having antibodies does not mean that an person is immune to the virus. new virus

"A positive test result shows that you have antibodies that likely resulted from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, or possibly a related coronavirus," the CDC noted. "It is not clear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against infection again. This means that we do not know at this time if the antibodies make him immune to the virus."

Antibodies aside, Madonna also shared her thoughts on being trapped in self-isolation in her bizarre video. "I am so confused in my own confusion, so bewildered by my inability to express my disappointment, so unwilling to fight people I have been quarantined with, because I know the futility of it," she said as she sat behind a machine. to write.

"And yet I want to test the satisfaction of being known, of being understood. It amazes me that we care so much about what people think or win people's favor or be right in an argument," he continued. "I hate myself for this pettiness."

Having stated that she wants "to be freed from slavery to give an f ** k," the ex-wife of the Hollywood star be penn went on to share some positivity in the midst of the global crisis. "This is the good news: tomorrow is another day and I'm going to wake up and feel different," he concluded.