Macy’s plans to reopen 775 stores in the next 6-8 weeks

# Roommates, as more states begin the process of reopening their local economies, that means many American retailers are also following suit. Macy & # 39; s, one of the country's largest retailers, has just announced plans to reopen all of its nearly 800 stores in the coming weeks.

Reports from @NYTimes, Macy & # 39; s, officially decided to reopen their businesses and recently made the formal announcement that they will reopen all 775 of their stores, including Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury and their main flagships in Manhattan, in the next six to eight weeks. The highly ambitious plan is the latest sign of how eager American retailers are to get back into business.

Reopens for Macy & # 39; s are expected to begin on May 4.th, with 68 stores opening doors in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Following right on May 11th, Macy & # 39; s will reopen 50 more locations. Macy & # 39; s expects its reopened stores to bring only about 15 to 20 percent of their typical business up front and "grow slowly,quot; from there. Macy's stores are closed since March 18.th due to the coronavirus outbreak, which caused a sharp drop in the company's sales.

To ensure customers stay safe and healthy, Macy's locations will be filled with signs reminding customers to stay six feet away, Plexiglass barriers will be installed at cash registers, and disinfection stations will be set up to hands on elevators and escalators.

Also, "non-contact,quot; consultations will be the rule at beauty desks and ear piercings, bra accessories, and modifications will be temporarily suspended. Use of the tester will be limited, while all employees will be required to wear company issued cloth masks.

