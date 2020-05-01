Mackinac Island Grand Hotel delays opening – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island will not receive guests soon.

The opening date scheduled for today has been postponed to June 21.

The Mackinac Island tourism website published the new date.

The hotel said it is implementing additional security measures for its staff and guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests who made reservations between May 1 and May 22 will receive full refunds.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related