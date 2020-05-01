Machine Gun Kelly donates 40,000 meals to the Cleveland Food Bank and pays for lunch at 12 meals

Machine Gun Kelly, née Colson Baker, announced a sizable donation earlier this week when she revealed that she would pay the lunch bill at 12 different diners in Cleveland. The rapper-turned-actor paid for lunch at the restaurants listed below on May 1, Friday.

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly agreed to pay for meals at the following locations: City Hall, Barley House, Sub City (three locations), Sauce the City, Sauce BSE, Primoz Pizza (two locations), Jewellz Fine Dining, Black Box Fix, and B,amp;M Barbecue.

Also, Mr. Baker, the Dirt Alum also donated 40,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. In a statement this week, Machine Gun Kelly said it was crucial for everyone to come together during the coronavirus pandemic and help.

He added, "Stay safe and healthy," after stating that he and his team wanted to support the city and its businesses. On Thursday, Kelly revealed the donation on her Instagram, claiming she was paying for lunches from any of the aforementioned restaurants.

Machine Gun Kelly is not the only celebrity who donates meals to various charities. Another rapper who does the same is Cardi B, who announced that she would donate 20,000 vegan meal replacement drinks to New York hospitals.

This occurs concurrently with the release of Machine Gun Kelly's new single, "My Bloody Valentine," from his project with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In the past, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that the new album would be in the pop-punk genre, which has gained popularity in recent years.

Before the next release of Tickets for my fall, Machine Gun Kelly also released an EP titled, Drunkenness, He was critically criticized for several reasons, but mainly because of his association with his highly publicized enmity with rapper Eminem.

In 2018, Machine Gun Kelly released the song, "Rap Devil," which was a diss-track on Eminem. Not long after, Eminem released a single called "Killshot,quot; that was widely acclaimed as a top song, especially for the way the beat used a reverse playback version of "Rap Devil,quot;.



