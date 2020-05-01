Los Angeles County reports 62 other coronavirus deaths on Friday, more than 1,000 cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– There were 62 more coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County on Friday, and more than 1,000 new cases, as authorities reported that patients now need to isolate themselves longer than originally thought.

The death toll from coronavirus in Los Angeles County reached 1,172 on Friday. There were 1,065 new cases, bringing the total number of people who tested positive to at least 24,215.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health, also reported a new directive from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Which states that people diagnosed with coronaviruses can now transmit the disease for longer than originally thought.

Positive people should isolate themselves for 10 days, plus another 72 hours after the fever and symptoms disappear. The initial guideline was that people should only isolate themselves for just seven days, plus another 72 hours after symptoms subside.

"The reason for the change is because there is new evidence suggesting that the virus can kill for a longer period of time," said Ferrer. "Which means that one person can infect other people for a longer period of time."

Ferrer reported that 106 pregnant women in Los Angeles County so far have tested positive for coronavirus. Of these, 27 completed their pregnancies. 26 babies were successfully born, but one died in childbirth.

Of the 22 babies who were screened at birth, all were negative for the disease.

"We have no signs that pregnant women are passing the infection to their newborns right now in Los Angeles County," said Ferrer.

Currently, 1,959 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in the county, with 27 percent in ICU beds and 17 percent in ventilators.

"When we started April, we started with about 900 people in the hospital, and we are ending the month with almost 2,000 people hospitalized," said Ferrer.

So far, 564 residents in institutional settings have died from COVID-19, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 48 percent of all coronavirus deaths across the county.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive housing facilities.

Meanwhile, Ferrer confirmed that five inmates have now died of coronavirus on Terminal Island, a low-security federal prison in San Pedro that has seen a major outbreak. More than 600 inmates on Terminal Island have tested positive, compromising 57 percent of the total inmate population there.

More than 152,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, and 14 percent reported positive results.