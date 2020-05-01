Lionsgate Signs "Rapture" Agreement for Filmmakers "Antebellum" Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz – Up News Info

Antebellum The writing and directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz have established their next project in Lionsgate, Ecstasy. At the same time, the study as dated Antebellum, Originally scheduled for spring pre-COVID-19, through August 21 of this year.

The deal was made by Ecstasy after a highly competitive bidding situation for the material. Bush and Renz have written a short story that will form the basis of their original script, which they are writing immediately. Ecstasy Follow a family that is shattered by beliefs at war and must unite to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of the world's population, before it is too late.

QC Entertainment & # 39; s (We BlacKkKlansman, outSean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield, who together with Bush + Renz, Lionsgate and Zev Foreman produced Antebellum, will meet to produce Ecstasy. Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz will also produce. Zev Foreman will serve as executive producer. QC's Ted Hamm and Maya Rodrigo will be executive producers and co-producers, respectively. Jim Miller and Aaron Edmonds will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch Bush + Renz Antebellum On August 21. After the incredible experience of collaborating on that film, we are excited to build a second film with these prolific and daring authors. As with everything they do, Ecstasy It will be beautiful, evocative, and go through the mess, and we are sure it will spark many important conversations. They are the kind of voices we need right now. We couldn't be more proud to work with them alongside Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield at QC Entertainment and Zev Foreman as we bring their films to the public everywhere, ”said Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, who announced the news today. with Erin Westerman, president of Picture Production in the studio.

Bush + Renz said: “At Lionsgate, we couldn't want more committed studio partners than Joe Drake, Nathan Kahane, Damon Wolf and their teams, who demonstrated their support for our vision as artists and filmmakers at every stage of development and production. process with Antebellum. We hope to continue our efforts in collaboration, to redefine the theatrical experience for the public that goes to the cinema with our next project, Ecstasy. "

"We are delighted to join our industry partners and exhibitors as we begin to plan a return to the movies," said David Spitz, president of worldwide distribution. "Featuring movies from major distributors, such as Warner Bros." Beginning and Wonder Woman 1984and Disney Mulan, all set for late summer, we believe that by August 21, the public will be eager for the distinctive and unique story and voice of these innovative filmmakers' debut, Antebellum. Like those movies, Antebellum it is a film that demands to be seen and experienced in a theater. "

Bush + Renz are represented by WME, DISIDENTE, and Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Quality control was represented by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Foreman was represented by Gang, Tire, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Dan Freedman oversaw the Lionsgate deal.

Antebellum, starring Janelle Monae, follow a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrible reality and must uncover the mind-boggling mystery before it's too late.