Lindsay Lohan has a new boyfriend and her mother approves

According to Dina Lohan, her famous daughter LiLo is currently in a relationship with & # 39; a wonderful boy & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; will present it when it's ready.

Lindsay LohanDina's mother opened up about her daughter's new relationship, but insisted that she "is in no rush" for him.Bad Girls"actress to settle down.

Talking to Us Weekly while promoting her new podcast, "Listen to me, The OG Mama D with Dina Lohan and Chanel Omari"The 57-year-old woman insisted that Lindsay calm down when the time is right.

However, she explained that "The parent trap"The 33-year-old actress has a person in her life who currently approves.

"Lindsay is dating a wonderful boy right now," he said. "But that's neither here nor there. When she's ready to talk about her personal life, (she will)."

The mother of four continued to admit that she had to learn to "respect" the privacy of her children as they grew up, but she insisted that being with her children does not mean that she will let them free when things go wrong. .

"In the past, I always had to protect (Lindsay) and (people) said 'She is a facilitator'," she recalled. "I'm like, 'No, people. Behind closed doors, I rebuke him.' I just felt that it had to come from my daughter's words and from her heart and soul about her journey, which she has had ever since. "

She added: "So that's where I stay in my lane as a mother and I'm there to comfort and discipline myself and share my thoughts, but now they are older."

Dina continued to reveal that her children had kept her informed during the lockdown, sharing: "Being a single mother, we are very close, so they come to me. I talk to my children several times a day, FaceTime and other things." "