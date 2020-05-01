Lili Reinhart defends Cole Sprouse from vile cyber thugs

Lili Reinhart she won't sit idly by while people drag her boyfriend Cole SprouseIt is called through the mud.
He accessed Twitter on Friday afternoon to give cyber stalkers a part of his mind after #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started to become a global trend. In the long and deleted Twitter thread, the Riverdale Star stated her displeasure with the people who contributed to the hashtag. "Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your damn phone, right?" She continued: "That is why people choose to keep their relationships private … that is why people do not have social media … because of this intimidation."
The 23-year-old added that she is "fine,quot; with people who bully her, but that she would "not tolerate that shit,quot; when addressing someone who cares "literally for no reason."
He also questioned why someone would attack another person for "a twitter trend."
"Please … reevaluate yourself and your ego before sending another tweet to the abyss," he advised each and every Internet troll.
Lili said she acknowledges that it is "easy to criticize someone,quot; but that it does not benefit anyone and that it is more damaging than people suspect. "I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to anyone. To anyone. It is abusive. There is no excuse for this," he shared. "You need God in your life or some form of help if you participate in the culture of cancellation."
As a celebrity figure with a large following, the actress has had to put up with many internet trolls, but she has shown that she has no trouble calling people for her behavior. Whether on Twitter or Instagram, the Riverdale Star has spoken numerous times about the constant criticism she, her boyfriend, and her co-stars receive online.
Lili has responded as recently as last week, when people started claiming that she and Cole had finished and that she was now dating. Kaia Gerber. Cole himself called the rumors "unfounded,quot; and advocated that anyone who participated in the gossip "choose humanity."
At the same time, Lili posted another since-deleted tweet that warns trolls that they'll understand what karma is when you bite them on their "miserable butt."
