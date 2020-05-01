Lili Reinhart defends Cole Sprouse from vile cyber thugs

Lili Reinhart she won't sit idly by while people drag her boyfriend Cole SprouseIt is called through the mud.

He accessed Twitter on Friday afternoon to give cyber stalkers a part of his mind after #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started to become a global trend. In the long and deleted Twitter thread, the Riverdale Star stated her displeasure with the people who contributed to the hashtag. "Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your damn phone, right?" She continued: "That is why people choose to keep their relationships private … that is why people do not have social media … because of this intimidation."

The 23-year-old added that she is "fine,quot; with people who bully her, but that she would "not tolerate that shit,quot; when addressing someone who cares "literally for no reason."

He also questioned why someone would attack another person for "a twitter trend."