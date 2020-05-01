Lil & # 39; Pump fans go wild again after he says he's feeling & # 39; die & # 39; on Twitter

Earlier this week, Lil & # 39; Pump had fans worried once again when she turned to her Twitter account to say she wanted to die. Hot New Hip Hop picked up yesterday's rapper's tweet in which he made the apparently innocuous comment.

It is not entirely clear if Lil & # 39; Pump was expressing himself right now, perhaps out of boredom or a mental health crisis. But it didn't matter to some on social media, who took their comments very seriously.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil & # 39; Pump has a history of honesty when it comes to mental health issues, even though her career has been flourishing since the success of her first viral single. Lil ’Pump fans will remember two years ago when he allegedly considered suicide.

As Alexis Stone previously reported in March 2019, Lil 'Pump said in her IG Stories that she was seriously considering whether she could continue working on her music career. The rapper claimed that he felt he was going to die soon.

A cascade of concerned people turned to the rapper's IG to send positive words of encouragement, except for one, which mocked the new sensitivities and vulnerabilities publicly expressed by popular rappers.

Regardless of the rapper's controversial tweets, he has a new project coming out soon, and some fans speculated that his cry for help was simply an attempt at self-promotion.

I feel dying – Lil pump (@lilpump) May 1, 2020

In recent months, Pump announced that it would release a new mixtape in April. So far, he hasn't revealed any of the clues or when it's supposed to come out.

Interestingly, Pump revealed that his new project would be in the punk-rock genre, similar to Machine Gun Kelly, who is also about to release a new album with the help of Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer.

MGK has reportedly opted for the pop-punk route with the release of Tickets for my fall.



