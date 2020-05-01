Lawmakers demand Jeff Bezos' testimony on Amazon's practices – Up News Info

The House Judiciary Committee asks Amazon founder and CEO to testify after a report that the online giant is exploiting third-party data to gain a competitive advantage for its own products.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon collected data from independent sellers on its platform and then used it to create competing products. Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee say this contradicts the testimony of Amazon associate attorney general Nate Sutton, who denied that the company was involved in the practice of sworn testimony on July 16.

"If the information in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, the statements Amazon made to the Committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading and possibly criminally false or perjurious," members of the Judicial Committee wrote in their letter. It was signed by the committee chairman, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), as well as by the chairman and senior members of the antitrust subcommittee, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-WI) . Four other lawmakers signed the letter.

They request that Bezos appear before the committee, under the threat of a possible summons.

"It is vital for the Committee, as part of its critical research and understanding work on competition issues in the digital marketplace, that Amazon answer these and other critical questions about competition issues in digital markets," they wrote. "Although we expect him to testify voluntarily, we reserve the right to use a mandatory process if necessary."

An Amazon spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.