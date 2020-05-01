LAUSD Students Joined College Will Receive Admissions Help – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Unified School District students slated to graduate from high school this year will be able to connect with counselors for free to help them through the college admissions process in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday.

Students can describe their problems and concerns when going to college once the pandemic clears up on the city's website. Counselors from their high schools, a representative from the college they were admitted to, or another professional will contact them within 48 hours to help them navigate the admissions process.

To the class of 2020: your city believes in you. Your dreams are more powerful than this devastation. Its potential is greater than this pandemic. Let's get through this together. – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 1, 2020 Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"This is not the spring you hoped for, it is not the spring you deserved, but it is the spring you have," he said, noting that tomorrow is traditionally the day of university signing. "Right now, he faces an agonizing dilemma, whether to accept and follow his dreams for tomorrow, or to put those dreams on hold and help their families today."

Garcetti said that for some students right now it may not be the best time for students to leave their families to attend college outside of the area because they have become the top winners and caregivers, but that was not a decision they should take themselves.

"Listen to me when I say that we don't want COVID-19 to take your lives, but we also don't want your dreams to be stolen," said the mayor.

Assistance is provided by L.A. Compact, an alliance of leaders from the education, business, government, labor and non-profit sectors seeking to improve education.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)