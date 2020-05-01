Laura Linney credits Alan Rickman and Natasha Richardson for getting her out of the comfort zone

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Despite considering herself as & # 39; an inconsistent cook at best & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Ozark & ​​# 39; He explains that he decided to organize dinners to honor the memory of his deceased friends.

Up News Info –

Laura Linney host dinners to honor late friends Alan Rickman and Natasha Richardson.

The "Ozark"Star admits that she is not a great cook and that she doesn't really enjoy social gatherings, but she decided to get out of her" comfort zone "and start gathering her friends because she remembers what great hosts her friends were.

"Alan Rickman and Natasha Richardson were amazing bringing people together and it's a far cry from my comfort zone, but I try to bring together small groups of people to honor them because that's what they taught me," says the actress. Marc Maron in his latest WTF podcast.

"I'm really bad, but I try. I'm an inconsistent cook at best! I don't handle that stress terribly well, but I try."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

And she also evokes her spirit "Wild"co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman to help her with stage roles.

<br />

"I summon Phil Hoffman whenever I can, like, 'Come on buddy, help me!'" She smiles. "Like many people, and I'm not alone here, I really loved him. I think we had a lot in common. I think there was an intersection of pain that we understood from each other and felt safe with each other. They just met. … He saw me in a way that most people don't. We had a very strong friendship. "