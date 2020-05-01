Larsa Pippen shows off her amazing corset body while still in quarantine!

Larsa Pippen turned to social media to show off her summer body, proving that you can definitely keep fit in the midst of quarantine too! The star posed in a sunken pink corset, her super-small waist in a clip she posted yesterday.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge hassle when it comes to enjoying the summer, but Larsa is definitely ready for it!

The former celebrity from Real Housewives of Miami wore a Wild Fox Boutique corset and looked as stunning as ever in her latest post.

In the caption, she expressed interest in the well-being of her followers in the midst of the terrifying outbreak, writing: "I hope you stay safe and sound." (red lip emoji)

Of course, she made sure to also tag the post with "START,quot;, where she, like everyone else should be in the midst of quarantine.

But no matter how much you would like to enjoy the sunny weather from somewhere else, being at home has not been so bad for Larsa.

After all, she has spent her days basking in a variety of swimsuits and has definitely been documenting the looks and posting them on social media.

As for this new post, the celebrity even got involved with fans in the comment section.

That said, when one wrote that quarantine is "a time to work on relationships with family and with God," he responded with, "I love that."

Of course, there were also many people who asked him about his enviable form.

"How did you get four children and do you look so good?" Someone asked.

It really seems that being consistent with the abdominal exercises has played a big role in her appearance.

Speaking of children, Larsa and her ex-husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen, share Sophia, 12, Scotty Jr., 19, Justin, 15, and Preston, 18.



