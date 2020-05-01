La La Anthony & # 39; scared & # 39; of getting used to quarantined life

Home Entertainment La La Anthony & # 39; scared & # 39; of getting...

Actress La La Anthony has revealed that she is "scared,quot; of getting used to quarantined life since closing.

She recently chatted with Page Six, where she revealed that she had adapted (almost too well) to run all of her business from home.

"I'm in the phase where I'm getting used to it, but I calculate my days. As if I have my schedule between doing my job, Zoom calls, conference calls, exercising, watching different things on TV," he told Page Six added, "It makes me a little scared because I don't want to get used to this regime."

