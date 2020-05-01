Kylie Jenner says someone she knows well is infected with COVID-19 during the KUWK trailer!

In the latest mid-season trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner revealed that someone close to the big reality TV family had been infected with COVID-19! The makeup mogul doesn't mention who he is in the images they used for the trailer, but admits that "it's scary,quot; to have someone "close to home,quot; in such danger.

It seems that the global crisis has reached the KarJenners and Kylie opened up about it during a solo confession as she and the rest of the clan have also distanced themselves socially.

"It's scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," says the young billionaire on camera.

Kylie seemed very concerned and now fans can't wait to find out who she is when the show returns.

The trailer also shows how the coronavirus has affected the other family members as well, including Kris Jenner, who has been taking the isolation orders quite forcefully, it seems.

It makes sense! After all, the mother is used to being surrounded by all her children and grandchildren and that is currently not possible.

A scene shown in the trailer even shows her crying during a conversation with her daughter Khloe: "Khloe, I miss you … I wish I could hug you."

Speaking of Khloe, she seems to be the most optimistic in the family, as she is shown telling viewers that "we are all going to get through this."

KUWK Season 18 was almost on tape when orders to stay home were given on March 19.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Ad %MINIFYHTML725f881cf846e013e82710d200f7ea8983% %MINIFYHTML725f881cf846e013e82710d200f7ea8983%

However, they still have the ending to film, which is why Kim revealed while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the family will take over the production, using their phones and tripods to film everything themselves.



Post views:

0 0